In a report from a year or so ago, a resident of the top floor of the Hornabeque Tower in Palma admitted that when she first moved in, she used to get vertigo. “My legs trembled when I looked out the window.” Having lived there since 1978, she no longer has the sensation. She is at ease with being 53 metres from the ground; on the seventeenth floor. Seventeenth? I live on a fourth floor and there are times I feel uneasy. But I guess that, yes, you would get accustomed to being so high up.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.