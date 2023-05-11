Local residents might mumble darkly about cyclists on the roads of Mallorca but for my money the real danger lies in the explosion of e-scooter riders coursing along pavements without helmets or manners. In Soller, there is a plague of them and few of the young riders seem to care whether they are breaking the law or not. They merrily ride at speed the wrong way up one-way streets and make the pavements their own so that pedestrians, pensioners and mothers with pushchairs have to swerve out of the way. No one seems to stop them though there’s a lot of moaning about their takeover of our streets. Just this week, one did precarious wheelie moves right outside the Guardia Civil offices and along the street without a seeming care in the world.
