I'm trying to remember when it was. Some twenty years ago? There was a right old rumpus in Can Picafort about the beach. Environmentalists were protesting. It had to do with the remains of posidonia seagrass - a threatened removal of the remains. This was heading towards Easter, and I happened to go into the municipal offices in neighbouring Playa de Muro, where a conversation started about the protests. Someone said that the remains were perfectly natural - they should stay. The offices double as a tourist information office. The lady at reception agreed but added that tourists didn't like it.
Tourists don't like it - The dead seagrass of Mallorca's beaches
Except for possible “management reasons”, dry remains cannot be removed “under any circumstances”
