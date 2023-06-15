José Hila of PSOE did two years before handing the vara over to Antoni Noguera of Més for the next two years. | Miquel A. Cañellas
Palma15/06/2023 15:09
In days of yore, when men would nick whatever land they thought they could get away with nicking, disputes that didn’t end violently required the intervention of a judge. Towards the end of what is taken to have been the High Middle Ages - we’re talking ninth and tenth centuries - the Iberians borrowed from Arabic in modifying ‘al kadí’ to arrive at ‘alcalde’.
