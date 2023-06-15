Aldi stores in some UK cities are now fully self-automated. Here in Mallorca we still have a way to go. | EL ECONOMICO
I was alarmed to learn that Aldi stores in some UK cities are now fully self-automated. Customers need to show a QR code on their Smart phones to enter via electronic gates. If they don’t possess a Smart phone and said code, they can’t enter. A foreign visitor to London raised the issue on Twitter, explaining how unfair the new system was, especially for the elderly, many of whom would be bewildered by the lack of staff and the digital environment. He also opined that foreigners would find it hard to get the hang of the system. Those who manage to get past the gates, do their shopping and pay via their Smart phones and cards. If the automated system is in accord with the final tally, shoppers can leave the store but if not, you’re stuck until someone somewhere frees you up.
