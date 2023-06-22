The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. | OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS
Palma22/06/2023 15:15
By the time this column goes to print, the five men, known as the Titan Five, lost in a 21ft submersible 12,500 feet below the ocean, will have hopefully and miraculously been found alive. The craft, owned by Oceangate Expeditions, was launched 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, and cost its wealthy adventurer participants 250,000$ for the pleasure of seeing the remains of the famed Titanic.
