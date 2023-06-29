It is very difficult to judge just how well this holiday season is going. Some leading hoteliers have advised people to put the champagne on ice for the time being because, according to industry sources, bookings from key markets have taken a dip over the past few weeks as the worsening cost of living crisis continues to bite as many countries slide into recession. I have never seen so many adverts for special holiday offers and last minute summer bookings on British TV in my life. One leading tour operator is offering 50% off top destinations like Mallorca.
