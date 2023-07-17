Traffic in the Soller valley is quite impossible and so walking everywhere is´ the sensible way to go | Archives
Palma17/07/2023 13:43
It’s that time of the year when Mallorca is bursting with summer visitors, most having a wonderful time on the beach, enjoying moreish cocktails and ices and sampling the delights of local restaurants. They can rise late in an air-con-cool hotel bedroom, enjoy a freshly prepared brekkie of choice and muse on how to spend the rest of their day. Some might slip into a balmy pool or the azure sea while others go sightseeing, stroll around villages or shop in the capital. They bask in the joy of a mostly well-earned holiday and can leave the cares of home life behind.
