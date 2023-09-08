What I am hearing from hotel, bar and restaurant owners is that it’s been a good season, but not a great one and it certainly has not lived up to the billing the summer was given by the politicians and powers that be back in the spring.
Yes, some have been hoping for some sort of downturn to attest to the imaginary mass exodus of Brits because of the imaginary unfair punishments imposed on them. Unfortunately, by most any measure, it's been a bumper year for tourism. With or without the handful of Brits choosing turkey in protest. But don't lose hope. We could have some catastrophic seismic event, or a hurricane or something.