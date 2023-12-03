In 1989, the University of the Balearic Islands' department of Catalan philology and general linguistics published a list of toponyms in the Balearics - place names. For those who continue to insist that a part of the Calvia municipality should be two words, sorry but the university confirmed 34 years ago that Palma Nova was Palmanova. And it still is.
The separatists of Porto Cristo
Said to be the only place in Mallorca that could qualify as a new municipality
Also in News
- Palma's Via de Cintura cut off to save the lives of a group of disoriented dogs
- Playa de Palma club faces huge fine for security breaches
- Prison for three people involved in the smuggling of 24 kilos of drugs into Mallorca
- Which supermarkets are open on December 6 and 8?
- Mallorca hoteliers calling for eight-year sentences for British tourists' false claims
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.