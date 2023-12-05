FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the sitting volleyball finals at the 2023 Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for injured soldiers, in Duesseldorf, Germany September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo/File Photo | PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
There has been much undeserved media coverage about the latest spiteful and yawn worthy kiss-and-tell tome about the British Royal family entitled End Game by Omid Scobie (Wan Kenobi). What I find extraordinary is that the media find this bizarre, previously invisible scribe – a sort of metrosexual Ken Doll - so riveting. I must admit to being entranced by his bushy, perfectly coiffed eyebrows and Botoxed forehead, but as for his so-called revelations, he scores few points.
