In this marvellous new era of cancel culture, cultural appropriation fury, wokeness, scrupulous PC-ness, gender neutrality and fluidity, and cries of racism at every turn, it comes as no surprise that the dodgy word ‘Christmas’ should be under threat. Don’t tell me you’re one of the stuffy old crowd who still think it’s acceptable to use? Naughty, naughty. Step up and get with the programme.
