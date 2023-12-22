Tourists seen on the beach in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands. | EFE
Palma22/12/2023 10:09
While Arran, which is defined as a Marxist youth organisation that is committed to political and economic independence and reunification of the Catalan Countries, continues to fuel anti-tourism stunts such as vandalising superyachts, luxury cars and restaurants in Ibiza and Mallorca every once in a while, the war against tourism in Mallorca appears to have died down. The new centre-right Partido Popular government has changed the narrative to a more welcoming and positive one, as we saw at the World Travel Market in London.
