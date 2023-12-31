"More tourism does not mean better living." So said Aina Cassanyes of environmentalists GOB last weekend.
Vision of Mallorca through a bejewelled prism
A model of the economy, always bereft of true vision because competing forces make it impossible
Also in News
- 444 flights cancelled in Spain due to strike from 5 to 8 January
- James Bond and Indiana Jones star enjoying Christmas in Mallorca
- Nine Mallorca municipalities without water fit for human consumption
- Murder of a tourist in Mallorca - the emotional letter from a father to the police
- Top tips for travelling to the Balearics next year
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.