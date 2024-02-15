There was no ‘love at first sight’ with Santa Ponsa, it was a slow-burn romance. Prior to moving to the lively bucket-and-spade beach resort, my Mallorca existence had centred around the rather smaller, more relaxed Portals Nous. My grandparents invested in the neighbourhood in the early 80s – when chichi Puerto Portals wasn’t even a glimmer in the quiet village’s eye – and I savoured three decades of family holidays plus seven years of permanent living. In 2017, I dropped the Portals Nous safety blanket for wedded bliss in Santa Ponka (as my father used to call it – something to do with 80s wastewater treatment) and I certainly preferred my husband to the town he’d brought me to.
Why I love Santa Ponsa
