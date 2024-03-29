I’ve read about an alarming new ‘reborn baby’ trend in the UK (no doubt, it’s already big in the States) that sees women buying hyper-realistic toy babies for as much as £20,000. These hand painted, soft skinned and squashy life size toy babies have been mistaken for the real variety with police even breaking into a home when reports came in that a baby had been left alone. The concept of doll therapy has been around a while and has been found helpful in cases of Alzheimer’s and for those who’ve sadly suffered still births. All the same, the new use for these fake babies is as an emotional fantasy prop for those who want a baby but haven’t the time or money to have one of their own. As many younger people are now living alone, a fake baby could prove comforting and something that wouldn’t require much maintenance.
