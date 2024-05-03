It's not going away, Brexit that is, and now even the European Union have begin to spot some of the numerous flaws in the divorce agreement - the main one being the lack of freedom of movement. The increased cost of travel, complicated visa requirements, painfully long passport queues, recruitment complications and general chaos for inbound, outbound and even domestic transport are just some of the problems that the travel and hospitality industries have had to deal with since the UK left the EU in 2020. And now it appears that the EU would like to try and resolve some, if not all of these issues.
UK snub to Brussels over free movement
That's the inward/backward looking British conservative party for you. The sooner they are gone the better for everyone.