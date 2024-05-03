Tourists arriving to Palma airport

Tourists arriving to Palma airport.

Humphrey Carter Palma 03/05/2024
It's not going away, Brexit that is, and now even the European Union have begin to spot some of the numerous flaws in the divorce agreement - the main one being the lack of freedom of movement. The increased cost of travel, complicated visa requirements, painfully long passport queues, recruitment complications and general chaos for inbound, outbound and even domestic transport are just some of the problems that the travel and hospitality industries have had to deal with since the UK left the EU in 2020. And now it appears that the EU would like to try and resolve some, if not all of these issues.

Perhaps they are looking to the not so distant future when a more pro-EU Labour government will be in power in Westminster and are preparing the ground, who knows.

Nevertheless, the European Commission is proposing a scheme that could relax visa rules for young people between the ages of 18 and 30 looking to travel, work or study in the EU for up to four years (and similarly for EU citizens looking to move to the UK).

Now, while that not immediately change the situation for millions of Britons who own second homes in the EU or whose movements are restricted by the 90-day rule, it could at least be a start. Sunak has already said no to the EU. However, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be around for much longer.