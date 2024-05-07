The rising sea level means poor old Venice is predicted to sink by 2100. | EFE
Beautiful but hot and bothered Venice, the floating city, has thrown in the towel. It is sinking and fast. I’m not referring to its dubious state, perched on a muddy lagoon that is gradually subsiding. That and the rising sea level means poor old Venice is predicted to sink by 2100. All that aside, it’s sinking in another way and I’m referring to overtourism. Thousands of day trippers pour into the fragile and tiny city of canals, while massive, grotesque cruise ships scar its horizon. Locals have become more vociferous in their protestations, not unlike those in the Canary islands, and now in desperation, the mayor has introduced a €5 fee to enter the city unless staying overnight.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.