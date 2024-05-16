The blue sharks in the Mediterranean are on the Critically Endangered list. | R.M.
After a shark spotting recently caused a Minorcan beach to clear the water of all swimmers, social media blew up in a bit of a panic. “Jaws?! In the MED?!” cried the fearful. Actually, if you wanna get technical, Jaws was a (dodgy plastic) great white. This particular fishy was a blue shark, one of the 47 different species thought to inhabit the Med. In fact, you may know it by it’s supermarket name, “tintorera”. Yep that’s blue shark you’re eating… Now poor old Bluey’s been given a bad name, probably because they look, well, like you’d expect a predatory man-eater to look. Long and pointy. Toothy. However, they’re pretty docile in nature and those in the know would confirm they’re misunderstood.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.