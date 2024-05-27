One of the things which triggered my attention when I first came to live here in Mallorca was how ‘loud’ conversations could quickly become. At first, I seriously thought everyone around me was arguing! In fact, I was once sitting outside a local bar/café and convinced myself that a massive ‘rumble’ had broken out inside. It turned out to be nothing more than an excitable discussion over the advantages of row-crop tractors, where half the locals joined in to up the joyful anti!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.