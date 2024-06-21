Ever since I can remember there has been a drive to get the vote for life for expats (instead of the 15 year rule) and even their own Member of Parliament or even a Junior Minister. Expats now have the vote for life but there appears to be little appetite to vote. To be honest I can see their point.
Voting in Britain for little or nothing
“We were denied the vote in the Brexit referendum, don´t expect us to vote now!”
