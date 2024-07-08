Over 16,000 expats live successfully in Mallorca. | Mancomunitat Pla de Mallorca
Palma08/07/2024 14:57
As much as I adore living here in sun-kissed Mallorca, if I’m totally honest, the past twenty years haven’t always been one entirely, idyllic, bed of fragrant roses. However, the majority of our island experiences have been truly amazing, and life here continues to impress and inspire, with the wonderful climate, the fascinating culture, the relaxed lifestyle, and the unstoppable ‘joie de vivre’ which flourishes across the island.
