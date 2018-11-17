Shares:

At the Conforama shopping complex in Palma, where 36-year-old Sacramento Roca was stabbed to death on Friday, a minute's silence was held yesterday to remember Sakri. The complex was closed all day as a mark of respect.

The Balearic government, which had expressed its anger on Friday, held its own minute's silence at the Consolat de Mar headquarters. Rosa Cursach, the director of the Balearic Institute for Women, said that the incident had been "a terrorist attack in a public area" and restated the need for more work to be done to stop male violence directed at women. Hundreds of people observed a minute's silence on the Passeig Born at eight o'clock yesterday evening and held banners calling for an end to violence against women.

Rafael Pantoja, Sacramento Roca's former partner, was admitted to Son Espases Hospital after he had self-harmed himself in a police cell. His motive for the assault was an end to his relationship with Sacramento. In the days leading up to Friday's incident, he had apparently slashed the tyres of her car. It has emerged that she had also suffered mistreatment at his hands.

A frequent visitor to gyms and a bodybuilder, he is described by those who know him as normally being a quiet individual. He has two teenage children from a different relationship and is well-known among the security guard fraternity. He has worked at the courts in Palma and at Festival Park in Marratxi. One of those who chased him on Friday was another security guard who had got to know him while they were both working at Festival Park. His words to Pantoja on Friday were: "Rafa, what have you done?"

The autopsy has revealed that one of the stab wounds went straight through Sacramento Roca's heart.