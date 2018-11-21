Shares:

Representatives from the Pimeco association for smaller retailers were yesterday planting flowers and simulating the cleaning of graffiti and the repair of pavements in the centre of Palma. The association's vice-president, Carolina Domingo, said that they were doing what the town hall should be.

The action covered the likes of the Born and the Plaça Reina. It was designed to draw attention to what Pimeco maintain was a request made two and a half years ago for flowers to be planted, for pavements to be fixed and for improved cleanliness, including the removal of graffiti.

Domingo also took the opportunity to highlight the level of pickpocketing and to criticise the lack of police presence. "Palma is very unsafe," she insisted, and wondered where the money was that the town hall should be spending.

Susanna Moll, the town hall's spokesperson, wanted to make clear that the administration did not "share" Pimeco's criticisms. "Coming up to Christmas and we are fixing the paving in the Plaça Cort and spending on repairing faults."