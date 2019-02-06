Henri Fink and Elena Belcheva at Can Alorda. 06-02-2019 Joan Socies

Shares:

Can Alorda, the pseudo-castle in Algaida off the Palma-Manacor road, is to become a wine bodega. Closed and up for sale since 2012, it has been acquired by WeinWert, based in Binissalem.

The new owners currently have thirty hectares of vineyard in Majorca, and the purchase represents the fulfilment of their dream on the island. Henri Fink and Elena Belcheva both have over ten years experience in viticulture and an understanding of indigenous grape varieties. Majorca, they say, has a very dynamic and very positive wine scene. "There is a long history and there is also a good future," notes Henri Fink.

The Fabrica Alorda will be used to make and sell their wine and also be a sales point for other wine producers.

The purchase of the building was completed in December. Since then, work has been carried out on cleaning it and renovating rooms. Built in the 1970s, the imitation castle was once an important attraction for tourists on excursions from Palma to the caves in Manacor. In the past, leather goods and souvenirs were sold there.