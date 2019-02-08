The Don Pedro Hotel has been the subject of controversy for years. 08-02-2019 Maria Nadal

Shares:

Work at the Don Pedro and Vistamar hotels in Cala San Vicente has been suspended. The Council of Majorca's land department has applied a temporary suspension, having opened proceedings following a denunciation by environmentalists GOB which queried the legality of renovation work.

Pollensa's mayor, Miquel Àngel March, a former spokesperson for GOB, has confirmed that the town hall has also opened proceedings. Both the Council and the town hall could apply penalties as a result of these investigations.

March says that the developer had requested that work be carried out on railings and the fronts of rooms. This was given the Council of Majorca's approval. However, work on the interiors was not approved. March adds that the developer has been informed that in order to carry out interior work, a "global project" for the legalisation of the Don Pedro needs to be presented.

GOB have meanwhile reiterated their demand that the Don Pedro should be demolished.