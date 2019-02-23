Palma mayor, Antoni Noguera. 09-10-2018 Joan Torres

Antoni Noguera, who will stand for re-election as mayor at the May municipal election, says that the Més manifesto for Palma town hall will include a commitment to limiting cruise ships to no more than three per day.

A further manifesto item will be the 'trambus' project from the centre of Palma to Playa de Palma and the airport. In general terms, Noguera explains, the Més campaign will be based on confronting challenges related to housing, the tourism model and sustainable mobility. With regard to housing, Més would limit the cost to rent in certain parts of the city ('mature neighbourhoods').

The limit on cruise ships would be a measure to avoid the pressure in the city caused by six to seven ships which arrive "daily".