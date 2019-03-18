President Armengol with the ambassador, Lyu Fan. 18-03-2019 CAIB

At a meeting between President Armengol and the Chinese ambassador to Spain yesterday, the proposal was made for a "tourism triangle" involving Barcelona, Valencia and Palma. The suggestion made to Lyu Fan was part of a drive to try and increase Chinese tourism in the Balearics.

The ambassador was supportive of the proposal and also of initiatives to increase Chinese business investment in the Balearics and vice versa and to promote cultural exchange. The Chinese representatives discussed the technological potential that exists in China and invited the president to visit a province with similar characteristics to the Balearics.

During the meeting at the Consolat de Mar in Palma, the ambassador proposed further visits to the islands in order to strengthen ties with the region's authorities and to consider projects of mutual benefit to China and the Balearics.