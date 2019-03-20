Michael Leopold S., photographed while on a hammock. 20-03-2019

Shares:

Germany yesterday formally requested the extradition of a far-right extremist who was ordered to be held on remand on Tuesday.

Michael Leopold S., 28, is wanted by German police for having manufactured a bomb, which was discovered by a resident of the small Bavarian town of Burglengenfeld in February this year. The pipe bomb was next to a fence on a development in the town - a new estate that is being built.

Anti-terrorist police suspicions centred on Michael Leopold S. From Burglengenfeld, he was known to have connections to far-right extremism. It became apparent that he had left Germany and was eventually traced to a chalet in Paguera that he was renting and which is where he was arrested by the Guardia Civil, who had been watching the property for several days and pounced when he left to put out the rubbish. He offered no resistance.

The Guardia are now piecing together his movements since he arrived in Majorca and are keen to learn what contacts he might have made.