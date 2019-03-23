Guardia Civil and Majorca Fire Brigade at the scene in Cala Deya. 23-03-2019 OPC

The body of a 20-year-old American, who had gone missing on Friday, was found in the Cala Deya area yesterday morning.

He was one of a group of four friends who had been hiking in the area. He became separated from them and when he failed to return to their car, the 112 emergency service was alerted.

The Majorca Fire Brigade and the Guardia Civil searched during the night. His body was eventually discovered on rocks. The Guardia Civil say that all indications suggest that he had tripped and then fallen a distance of some twelve metres onto cliff rocks close to Cala Deya.