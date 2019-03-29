The road is narrow and not in a great state. 29-03-2019

Son Servera town hall has lost patience with the continuing delay to work to modernise and widen the Port Vell road (MA-4032). This work, for which the Council of Majorca is responsible, was originally approved as long ago as 2011. A start was made, but a Roman spa was found in 2012. This meant that a modification was required. Since then, there has been no more work.

The mayor, Antoni Servera, says that the road poses some difficulties for drivers and that there are regular accidents. The road is too narrow for the amount of traffic it has to support. Meetings with the Council have been held on various occasions, the town hall insisting that the work is urgently needed. However, two four-year administrations at the Council have passed "without this necessary work having been undertaken".

The modification following the discovery of the springs was eventually presented in 2015, by which time PSOE's Mercedes Garrido was in charge of road infrastructure. The new project would preserve the springs, and work would commence in 2016. It was considerably different to the original plan and despite the Council having told the town hall that the project was "on the way", nothing has been done.

A contributory factor to the further delay after 2016 was the intervention of the regional audit committee. It insisted that the Council had to sort out a new contract for the work. Because the project now being proposed was so different, companies which had missed out at the time of the original tender had to be allowed to bid again.

The Council also had to pay compensation to the company which had done the work prior to the discovery of the Roman spa, and these springs were then declared - by the Council - to be protected as an asset in the cultural interest.