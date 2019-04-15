The seven detainees appeared in court yesterday. 13-04-2019

Shares:

The National Police have arrested seven people, four women and three men, all members of the La Sole gang, for dealing substances such as cocaine, hashish and marijuana in the Son Banya shanty town.



In the operation, which involved eighty armed members of the National Police and several Local Police officers, they seized about 470 grams of cocaine, marijuana, hashish and about 40,000 euros in cash, as well as scales and various tools for the sale and distribution of drugs.



According to the police, the gang had been using new techniques to supply the substances in bulk.



Specials lamps were set up to keep the drugs in prime condition so that buyers could select their produce.



The police confirmed yesterday, as the seven appeared in court, that six drugs outlets have also been shut down as a result of the operations named Greenland.