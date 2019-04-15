Easter weekend in Majorca is forecast to be cloudy. 15-04-2019 Efe

Yesterday was a generally fine and sunny day with highs up to 21C. The Easter week weather forecast for today and tomorrow is favourable but with a chance of the odd shower. Late on tomorrow, an Atlantic front over Spain is expected to bring rain, while an Atlantic storm on Thursday will create unstable conditions across most of the country.

Aemet suggests that this storm will be centred on the southwest of the Iberian peninsula and that the Balearics will escape the effects. Cloudy conditions are nevertheless forecast for Thursday in Majorca but with temperatures holding up - highs around 23C.

The storm is expected to become less predictable on Friday, though Aemet believes that the northwest of the mainland will be most affected. There is less likelihood of rain in Majorca therefore, but cloud is expected to persist into the weekend.