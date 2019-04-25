Bars, restaurants, shops at the airport would all be affected. 22-07-2011 S. Amengual

The two associations representing retail and food and drink distributors are threatening to stop supplying establishments at Son Sant Joan Airport.

An ultimatum has been given to the airports authority Aena. This demands that a distribution centre is established for receipt of goods by the end of May. If not, supplies will stop from the start of June.

The associations say that current operations at the airport are difficult. Drivers and others involved in supply have to pass through various security checks. The presidents of the associations, Ezequiel Horrach and Bartolomé Servera, concur in arguing that this is far from being a simple system, which becomes more difficult in summer when there are so many passengers. Moreover, distribution company employees are obliged to undertake a course and need to have civil liability insurance.

They accept that there must be security controls but are calling for a space that already exists to be used as a distribution centre. Horrach notes that they are not asking for a vast warehouse or anything that Aena doesn't already have.

There used to be a centre of this type, but it ceased to operate a few years ago. The associations first asked for it to be restored some twelve months ago. They have received no response.

The airport management says that this is a contractual dispute involving suppliers and distributors. Last year, the management adds, efforts were made to make available exclusive access to suppliers in the airport's restricted zone, while measures were put in place to ensure the necessary security in line with national regulations.