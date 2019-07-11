People eating ice-cream trying to keep cool during the heatwave last week. 28-06-2019 Josep Bagur Gomila

Households set to pay an average of 30 euros more

The recent heatwaves in Balearics could mean a rise in electricty of 30 euros a month as household battle to keep cool using air conditioning and other cooling devices.

According to the power company, PV Solar, the majority of electricity bills are set to rise significantly.

The company is calling for a greater use of solar panel to keep the heat at bay.