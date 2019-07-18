People on the beach. 01-08-2017

Shares:

Since the start of this month, an annual information campaign about posidonia sea grass has been running at beaches in Calvia.

The town hall’s natural environment service and the Red Cross (Creu Roja) are looking to increase awareness among beachgoers of regulations that apply to natural spaces and to protected species, especially posidonia.

Each Tuesday and Friday until September there will be information activities at Cala Portals Vells, while on four days in August - the fourteenth to seventeenth - there will be workshops at six beaches: El Toro, Es Carregador (Palmanova), Oratori (Portals Nous), Palmira (Paguera), Santa Ponsa and Son Maties.

In addition, the environmentalists GOB will have an information point at Santa Ponsa beach at which workshops will pass on knowledge about posidonia.