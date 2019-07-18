Summer concerts in full swing at the local fiestas. 17-07-2019

Today summer temperatures continue with a high of 32C and a low of 18C. Partially cloudy at times.

Temperatures will remain stable, with mild easterly winds and gentle coastal breezes.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from Mein Schiff 2 and Jewel of the Seas, which dock in Palma this morning.

What's On today

FIESTAS

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 22.00: Folk dance with Roada. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Children's water and foam party. Plaça Església. 22.30: Concert with Duo Hombre 80. Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 10.00: Painting the street. C. Major. 20.00: Ball de bot. 21.00: Open-air supper. 23.00: Folk dance with Música Nostra. Plaça Nova.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's entertainment. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 19.30: Processions from different points to Plaça Toros for foam party.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 20.00: Opening of the fiestas, procession with the Manacor mule. From Plaça Convent and back. 21.30: Ball de bot with Sa Torre. Plaça Rector Rubi.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 21.30: Encerta-la; quiz. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 19.00: Urban dance. Plaça Sol i La Lluna.

Sa Coma. 20.00: Multicultural night - Tapas and world cuisine. Giants and pipers. 20.30: Procession with the Sant Llorenç Band of Music. 21.00: Flamenco dance. 22.00: Ball de bot folk dance. Avda. de les Palmeres.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida. 20.00: Art des Tren - art, photography, sculpture, show cooking. Bar des Tren.

Sa Rapita, Virgen del Carmen. 20.30: Procession by the Campos Band of Music. From Avda. Miramar. 21.00: Concert by the band. At the tennis courts.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida. 21.30: Concert - Santa Margalida Band of Music. Plaça Església.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida. 20.00: Concert - Santa Maria Senior Citizens Choir and Cantaires des Turó de Portol. Ses Cases des Mestres.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 21.00: Open-air pa amb oli supper. Plaça Major.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 20.00: Line dance. Plaça Centenaris. 22.00: Musical for summer (second session). Vilafranca youth musicians. Es Cremat school courtyard. Three euros donation.

MUSIC

Andratx. 20.30: Roger Berenguer and Álvaro Chaves (two tenors). Son Mas (town hall). 15 euros.

Cala Ratjada. 22.00: Juan Antonio Moya Trio - flamenco fusion. Torre Cega Gardens. Ten euros.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Aram Talalyam (cello), Julietta Vardanyan (piano); Bach, Mendelssohn and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Marratxi. 21.00: Keith Dunn (blues). Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Cançons de la Mediterrània - Rodopi Ensemble, Manno Panta & Banda Zeitun. Ses Voltes Park. Free.

Palma. 21.30. Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Manel Camp Quartet; Brubeck, Fauré, Stravinsky. Bellver Castle. 15-35 euros.

Pollensa. 21.00: Sons de Nit - Joana Serrat & The Great Canyoners (Catalan-Americana). Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros. www.fonart.com

Puerto Alcudia. 21.00: 2 Pájaros A Tiro - tribute to Joan Manuel Serrat and Joaquín Sabina. Alcudiamar. Free.

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.00, Los Fabulosos Globetrotters (blues and swing).

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 21.00: Via Fora - five dramatised scenes reflecting Alcudia's history at different points by the walls. From Porta des Moll.

