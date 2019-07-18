Authorities on the beach where the wreck was discovery. 18-07-2019

A resident of Can Pastilla has come across wreckage from a Roman boat. Preliminary investigations suggest that the boat dates from the third or fourth century and was a merchant vessel carrying amphora jugs between Majorca and the Spanish mainland. It was seemingly wrecked just a few metres from the shore.

The find came about when Felix Alarcón and his wife discovered parts of jugs that were sticking out of the sand on the seabed off Can Pastilla beach. They advised the Council of Majorca, and the councillor for heritage, Bel Busquets, visited the scene yesterday. She explained that the boat was some ten metres long and five metres wide.

Because of the find, Palma police are to mount 24-hour surveillance of the area. Over the next three weeks, work will be done on preserving the wreck, which is said to have “great heritage value”. Objects will eventually be held by the Majorca Museum.

Kika Coll, the Council’s director for heritage, said that eight specialist divers and an expert in this type of restoration have been taken on. The wreck of the boat itself will be left where it is, while the amphora cargo will be removed for study purposes. The Spanish Navy and National Police divers are also providing assistance.

No restrictions are being placed on beachgoers, but they are being asked to allow divers to get on with their work.