Freddie Pring. 18-07-2019

Mia Smith, the girlfriend of 20-year-old promising rugby player Freddie Pring, who fell from a balcony and died on 7 June in Magalluf, yesterday blamed the lack of safety.

On Twitter she states that Pring's death was due to a lack of balcony safety and has sparked a debate on social media.