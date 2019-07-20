Safety
Fund in the name of Briton who died after Magalluf balcony fall
2019-07-20 04:01:02 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The mother of a man from Watchet who died after falling from a balcony in Maglluf has set up a memorial fund.
20 year old Freddie Pring was a member of Minehead Rugby Club.
Heather Pring wants the memorial fund to help other sportsmen and women fulfill their potential.
