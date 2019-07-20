Freddie Pring. 08-06-2019 ARCHIVO

The mother of a man from Watchet who died after falling from a balcony in Maglluf has set up a memorial fund.

20 year old Freddie Pring was a member of Minehead Rugby Club.

Heather Pring wants the memorial fund to help other sportsmen and women fulfill their potential.

