The Palladium in Palma. 26-07-2019 Gabriel Alomar

The Palladium, a floating palace valued at some 200 million dollars, is currently at the Club de Mar in Palma, having come from Ibiza.

The yacht belongs to Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov. It is 95 metres long, can accommodate twelve people and has a crew of 33. The yacht has its own helicopter, a beach club and pool and a garage for smaller boats.