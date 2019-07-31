Portal Vells bay. 31-07-2019

Shares:

Several crew members and swimmers issued an alarm message on Tuesday about the saturation of the coastal area of Portals Vells. In the video you can see this.

It's just one example, but it's significant. It shows what happens every day, not only in this one, but in many other areas of the Majorcan coastline.

"The bay is packed with boats and, to top it all off, party boats with more than 300 people, creating conflict situations with other boats and saturating the beaches," says a witness-

The images show that the huge boat, a catamaran filled with tourists, is maneuvering to leave the area, passing dangerously close to other anchored boats, as well as bathers of this coastal area of Calvia.