Police
Tourists attack police officer at the airport
Two Swiss tourists were arrested on Thursday evening soon after arriving at Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport. Just before half eight, the pair caused an altercation at the taxi rank. A National Police officer and a security guard went to the scene, and the two were asked to show their passports. At this point, they confronted the police officer and guard and attacked them.
More officers were called, the two were restrained and taken to the airport police station.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Robert / Hace about 21 hours
its nice to see they are not English and as James said, excellent to see the comments back. You never know who reads them. It may make a difference one day
James Hooker / Hace 1 day
I think the phrase that comes to mind here is: "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes". Oh, and good to see the comments back - hope they stay.