Two Swiss tourists arrested after altercation at the airport. 01-08-2019

Two Swiss tourists were arrested on Thursday evening soon after arriving at Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport. Just before half eight, the pair caused an altercation at the taxi rank. A National Police officer and a security guard went to the scene, and the two were asked to show their passports. At this point, they confronted the police officer and guard and attacked them.

More officers were called, the two were restrained and taken to the airport police station.