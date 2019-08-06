Today's weather forecast. 06-08-2019

Another hot and humid day on the island.

Temperatures expected to be between 31º and 37º centigrade and low 21º to 23º centigrade.

Slight breeze expected on the coast.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Sa Pobla.................................. 35.8 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 35.0 degrees Centigrade

Puerto Pollensa.........................33.6 degrees Centigrade

Sineu........................................ 33.5 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 33.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 16.8 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 19.5 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 20.6 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’Albufera...................... 20.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom...................................................... 35 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)

Capdepera....................................................... 23 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 23 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 45 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 41 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 35 (km/h)

Santa Maria del Cami....................................... 33 (km/h)