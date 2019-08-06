The weather in Majorca
Another hot and humid day on the island.
Temperatures expected to be between 31º and 37º centigrade and low 21º to 23º centigrade.
Slight breeze expected on the coast.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Sa Pobla.................................. 35.8 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 35.0 degrees Centigrade
Puerto Pollensa.........................33.6 degrees Centigrade
Sineu........................................ 33.5 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 33.5 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 16.8 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 19.5 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 20.6 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’Albufera...................... 20.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom...................................................... 35 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 23 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 23 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 45 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 41 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 39 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 35 (km/h)
Santa Maria del Cami....................................... 33 (km/h)
