King Felipe and Queen Letizia met well-wishers. 07-08-2019 Miquel A. Cañellas

It was the evening of the year for Balearic society, some 600 of whom had been invited to the Almudaina Palace on Wednesday to meet King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Sofia, the Queen Mother.

Members of the Balearic government - the PSOE element only - were out in force. Other politicians included ex-president José Ramón Bauzá and the leader of Vox in the Balearics, Jorge Campos. Both made a point of shaking hands and talking to pro-monarchy supporters who had gathered outside the palace.

Absent from the political ranks was anyone from eco-nationalists Més. The sole representative of Podemos was Gloria Santiago, who is vice-president (deputy speaker) of the Balearic parliament. She explained on social media that the King was an ordinary citizen who had enjoyed much luck in his life; she called for a referendum on the monarchy.

The president of environmentalists GOB, Amadeu Corbera, declined his invitation, observing that his attendance wouldn't have made much sense. Otherwise, it was an occasion for representatives of Balearic business, arts, culture and sport, and charities.

Pro-monarchy and pro-republic demonstrations were held. The former welcomed the King with a banner saying "Thank you, Majesty"; the latter didn't. Organised by the Majorca Sovereignty Assembly, among its number was the former speaker of parliament, Baltasar Picornell.