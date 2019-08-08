The weather in Majorca
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) anticipates for today, Thursday, in the Balearic Islands, some clouds but temperatures will remain high with high 31º to 36º centigrade and low 23º to 25º centigrade.
Weak winds and coastal breezes expected.
Forest fire alert continues and a very hot weekend is forecast.
