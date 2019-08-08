Entertainment
New film in English on Friday
On Friday the new film of the week is the animated comedy film The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019), produced by Illumination, directed by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Jonathan del Val, and written by Brian Lynch.
It is the sequel to The Secret Life of Pets (2016) and the second feature film in the franchise.
The film features the voices of Patton Oswalt (who replaces Louis C.K.), Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, and Harrison Ford. Ellie Kemper, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, and Bobby Moynihan co-star in supporting roles.
The film was theatrically released in the United States on June 7, 2019, by Universal Pictures. It received mixed reviews from critics and has grossed $354 million worldwide.
