Real Mallorca season tickets sold out
That's it, Real Mallorca has sold all 16,125 season tickets and this number cannot be increased because "the 20% that remains is for tickets sold during the week or on the day of a match and for visiting fans".
Yesterday there were long queues for the final available tickets just like on Tuesday.
