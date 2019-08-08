Australian model Shanina Shaik. 10-11-2011 Miguel Rajmil - EFE - EFE

Shanina Shaik is enjoying herself with some friends in Formentera and it is believed she is on her way to Majorca.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram I just love a boat day .... Wearing @devonwindsor Una publicación compartida de SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) el 6 Ago, 2019 a las 9:36 PDT

This Australian model scored a breakthrough when she was cast to walk in the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Since then she has featured on the covers of Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Vogue India, Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Arabia, Vietnam and Australia. In 2019, she appeared on the May/June cover of Maxim.

Shaik got engaged to her boyfriend of eight months Gregory “DJ Ruckus” Andrews in December 2015 and got married three years later in the Bahamas on April 2018. However they separated a year later and filed for divorce shortly after.