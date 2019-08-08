Celebrities
Australian model cruising the Med
Shanina Shaik is enjoying herself with some friends in Formentera and it is believed she is on her way to Majorca.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I just love a boat day .... Wearing @devonwindsor
Una publicación compartida de SHANINA SHAIK (@shaninamshaik) el
This Australian model scored a breakthrough when she was cast to walk in the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Since then she has featured on the covers of Cosmopolitan, Cleo, Vogue India, Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Arabia, Vietnam and Australia. In 2019, she appeared on the May/June cover of Maxim.
Shaik got engaged to her boyfriend of eight months Gregory “DJ Ruckus” Andrews in December 2015 and got married three years later in the Bahamas on April 2018. However they separated a year later and filed for divorce shortly after.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.