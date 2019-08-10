Today's weather forecast. 10-08-2019

Today's weather will be hot again will high in the south west of the island and will decrease in the north.

10/08 07:03 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 07:03 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/pX1QG6w5Ha — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) 10 de agosto de 2019

Temperatures high expected 37º to 31º centigrade and lows of 22º to 25º centigrade.

Haze this morning. Not very cloudy.